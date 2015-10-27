FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PKO says is able to pay dividend for 2014, 2015
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PKO says is able to pay dividend for 2014, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The deputy chief of Poland’s largest bank in terms of assets, PKO BP, said on Tuesday that the state-controlled lender is able to pay out a dividend from 2014 and 2015 that would amount to 50 percent of PKO’s net profits.

The bank decided not to pay dividend for last year, as regulator KNF requested banks to abstain from their dividend decisions until it imposes additional capital requirements to make sure lenders are safe despite their exposure to FX loans.

PKO’s deputy head Piotr Mazur said that after PKO received additional capital measures request last week, it is able to pay out a dividend that amounts to half of its last year’s net profit and will be able to pay out half of its 2015 earnings.

“As of today, it looks like we are able to pay out dividends for 2014 and 2015. As far as 2015 is concerned we are able to pay 50 percent, which is our average dividend level,” Mazur said.

The decision on dividend for both years will be taken in March-April next year, he added.

Last year PKO BP netted 3.2 billion zlotys ($825.13 million), while analysts expect the bank’s net profit to fall to 2.7 billion in 2015. ($1 = 3.8782 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.