FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dreamliner maintenance delays flight in Poland
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Dreamliner maintenance delays flight in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight operated by Polish airline LOT was delayed on Friday because regular maintenance lasted longer than expected, the airline said.

The jet was replaced with another Dreamliner, allowing the charter flight to take off for its destination in the Dominican Republic, a LOT spokeswoman said.

“The Dominican Republic flight was delayed today. The Dreamliner which was to fly required a slightly longer technical maintenance. So it was replaced with another Dreamliner,” said Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras.

“There was no glitch,” with the aircraft undergoing maintenance she said.

Boeing’s Dreamliners have been dogged with technical problems, the latest on Tuesday when smoke was emitted from the battery of a jet operated by Japan Airlines.

LOT is to receive about $30 million in compensation from Boeing for earlier faults that grounded its Dreamliner jets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.