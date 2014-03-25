FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police raid largest amphetamine factory ever found in Poland
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 25, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Police raid largest amphetamine factory ever found in Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 25 (Reuters) - Polish police said on Wednesday it had closed down the largest amphetamine factory ever discovered in Poland and seized nearly 20 kilograms of high quality amphetamine with a street value of around 600,000 zlotys ($197,000).

Poland is a major producer of amphetamine and while other narcotics such as cocaine tend to be imported, amphetamine is produced locally both for domestic consumption and export, according to police.

Police said they stormed the premises in the Czosnow municipality near Warsaw and arrested two men at the factory which housed a sophisticated chemical laboratory.

The unassuming property, painted white and resembling a farm, may have produced as much as 500 kilograms of the narcotic this year alone, police said.

“This was pure amphetamine of a very high quality,” said Warsaw Police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek. He said amphetamine was now seen as a Polish “national product” in the drugs world and that homegrown chemists were “specialists” in its production.

Police also discovered around 1000 litres of phenylacetone, a raw material used in the production of amphetamine. Such a quantity can yield around 700 kilograms of pure amphetamine worth around 21 million zlotys, they said. ($1 = 3.0464 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.