EIB grants Poland 700 mln euro loan for development
November 6, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

EIB grants Poland 700 mln euro loan for development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank has granted Poland a 700 million euro ($876 million) loan to support the country’s research and development programmes and develop its transport infrastructure, the bank said on Thursday.

“The loan granted by the EIB to the finance ministry will bring Poland financial benefits because of its long maturity date and favourable price conditions,” the bank said in a statement, but did not specify the loan’s maturity.

In October the European Union’s financing arm granted Poland 490 million euros in financing for road building projects. .

The overall EIB financing for the country amounted to 5.7 billion euros last year. (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton)

