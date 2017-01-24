EBRD sees risks to Poland's budget deficit

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poland's move to lower retirement age, higher interest rates and a fallout of Brexit may make it harder for the country to keep budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Sergei Guriev, EBRD's chief economist said on Tuesday.

Poland, an European Union member, is obliged to keep its deficit at below 3 percent of GDP. The year-old ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), has cut retirement age to 65 years for men and 60 for women, starting Oct. 1.

"With a current budget deficit at 3 percent of the GDP, Poland is OK, but after lowering of the retirement age, with higher interest rates globally and a fallout of Brexit, the environment may not be as benign and it may get harder," he told reporters.

Guriev said that Poland's current social spending policy can result in public debt hitting 55 percent of GDP.

"But having 55 percent GDP ceiling is a good thing as it disciplines the government to live within its means," Guriev said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees 2017 GDP growth at 3.2 percent for Poland - one of its top markets.

"Slowdown in investments affects the GDP growth and it will be seen in the coming years, because it takes some time for it to affect the economy," Guriev said.

"There are some resources that Poland and neighbouring countries can utilize by promoting investment that can speed it up." (Reporting Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)