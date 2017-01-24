FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EBRD sees risks to Poland's budget deficit
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 24, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 7 months ago

EBRD sees risks to Poland's budget deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poland's move to lower retirement age, higher interest rates and a fallout of Brexit may make it harder for the country to keep budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Sergei Guriev, EBRD's chief economist said on Tuesday.

Poland, an European Union member, is obliged to keep its deficit at below 3 percent of GDP. The year-old ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), has cut retirement age to 65 years for men and 60 for women, starting Oct. 1.

"With a current budget deficit at 3 percent of the GDP, Poland is OK, but after lowering of the retirement age, with higher interest rates globally and a fallout of Brexit, the environment may not be as benign and it may get harder," he told reporters.

Guriev said that Poland's current social spending policy can result in public debt hitting 55 percent of GDP.

"But having 55 percent GDP ceiling is a good thing as it disciplines the government to live within its means," Guriev said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees 2017 GDP growth at 3.2 percent for Poland - one of its top markets.

"Slowdown in investments affects the GDP growth and it will be seen in the coming years, because it takes some time for it to affect the economy," Guriev said.

"There are some resources that Poland and neighbouring countries can utilize by promoting investment that can speed it up." (Reporting Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.