FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Vinals sees room for further ECB rate changes-paper
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

IMF's Vinals sees room for further ECB rate changes-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) still has room for further interest rates changes to stimulate Europe’s sluggish economic growth, the International Monetary Fund’s representative Jose Vinals was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“In my view the ECB may change rates even further to accelerate European economy’s recovery,” Vinals told Rzeczpospolita daily.

“Inflation is low, significantly below 2 percent, while the economy needs cheap money to recover. The recovery is very slow while unemployment stays at a dangerously high level,” he said.

ECB president Mario Draghi said last month that the central bank was “technically ready” for negative rates, if the economy warranted them.

Those comments came at a news conference after the ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent and kept the deposit rate at zero. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.