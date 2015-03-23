FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Griffin and Pimco aim to raise stake in Poland's Echo Investment
March 23, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Griffin and Pimco aim to raise stake in Poland's Echo Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco plan to raise their stake in Polish business space developer Echo Investment to 66 percent, they said on Monday.

Griffin and Pimco this month agreed to buy Polish billionaire Michal Solowow’s 41.55 percent stake in Echo in a deal pending regulatory approval.

”The next step will be to call on other investors to sell up to 66 percent in Echo Investment. The investors said in a statement. “The investors do not intend to buy 100 percent in the company and do not plan to take it off the bourse.”

Griffin and Pimco did not reveal how much they paid for Solowow’s stake or how much they plan to offer other investors. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)

