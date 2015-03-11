FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish car production leaps in February
March 11, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Polish car production leaps in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Polish car production leapt 22.7 percent year-on-year in February, the fastest rate of increase since August 2011, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday.

The industry produced 61,587 passenger cars and trucks in February, the highest number of cars in three years, Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally and the industry’s performance is an indicator of the health of Polish manufacturing. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)

