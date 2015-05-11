FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish car production in April up 9.4 pct yr/yr
#Market News
May 11, 2015

Polish car production in April up 9.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Polish car production in April rose 9.4 percent year on year but was down 12.2 percent from March as Easter holidays limited output, industry monitor Samar said on Monday.

The industry produced 59,240 cars in April, it said, as output for the first four months of the year rose by 17.1 percent.

Poland’s manufacturing PMI index eased to 54.0 in April from 54.8 in March.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)

