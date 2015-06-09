FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Polish May car production up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Polish car production in May rose 2.5 percent year on year but was down 5.2 percent from April as holidays limited output, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

The sector produced 56,176 cars in May, Samar said, with output for the first five months of the year up by 14.1 percent.

Poland’s manufacturing PMI index eased to 52.4 in May from 54.0 in April.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Goodman)

