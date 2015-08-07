Polish car production rises 13.9 pct in July

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s car production rose 13.9 percent in July year-on-year and was up 19.2 percent from June, industry monitor Samar said on Friday.

The annual growth rate was the fastest since March, when car production increased by nearly 22 percent.

The industry produced 64,390 cars in July, Samar said. Output for the first seven months of the year was up 11.9 percent year-on-year.

“In August, production will most likely fall compared to July, which is connected to the traditional holiday period in the auto industry,” Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Holmes)