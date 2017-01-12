FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Polish car production up 12.7 pct y/y in December
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 12, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 7 months ago

Polish car production up 12.7 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland's car production rose 12.7 percent in December year on year and was up 2.5 percent from November, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday.

The industry produced 51,425 cars and trucks in December, Samar said. Output for the whole year was up 2.8 percent at 660,642, with cars accounting for 86 percent and trucks for 14 percent of the total.

Fiat, General Motors' Opel division and Volkswagen all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)

