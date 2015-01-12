Polish car production rose in Dec, almost unchanged in 2014

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish car production rose by 21 percent in December compared with the same period of 2013, but it was down 15 percent month-on-month, industry monitor Samar said, indicating the country’s economic slowdown is continuing to affect the sector.

The industry produced 39,957 cars last month, while in the whole year the production was almost unchanged, rising by 0.6 percent to 578,311 units.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally.

The industry’s performance confirms that the manufacturing sector lost steam last month. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)