FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish car production rebounds strongly in Jan, up 14.5 pct y-o-y
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Polish car production rebounds strongly in Jan, up 14.5 pct y-o-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish car production rose by 14.5 percent in January compared with the same period of 2014, and it was 35 percent up month-on-month, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, with output rebounding strongly from an end-of-the-year slump.

The industry produced 54,003 cars in January, the highest number of cars since July last year and the strongest data for the month since 2012, Samar added.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally.

The industry’s performance is an indicator of the health of Polish manufacturing.

Polish manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in 11 months in January because of accelerating production, new orders and exports, the PMI index reading showed earlier this month. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.