Polish car production falls 0.7 pct in June
July 10, 2015

Polish car production falls 0.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s car production fell 0.7 percent in June year-on-year, and was down 3.9 percent from May, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, showing the industry has not followed the overall rebound in Polish manufacturing.

Poland’s manufacturing sector activity unexpectedly rebounded in June, hitting its highest level since March thanks to sharp rises in output and new orders.

The car industry produced 54,006 cars in June, Samar said. Output for the first six months of the year was up 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
