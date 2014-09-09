FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish car production falls annual 36.9 pct in August
September 9, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Polish car production falls annual 36.9 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Polish car production fell an annual 36.9 percent in August, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday, indicating the sector is starting to be affected by the country’s overall economic slowdown.

Poland’s economic growth slowed to 0.6 percent in the second quarter from 1.1 percent in the January-March period.

Samar said production of passenger cars and goods vehicles fell to 22,068 in August, more than 60 percent lower than the month before and breaking the cycle of three consecutive annual increases in May, June and July.

The car industry’s performance is in line with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank overall for the second month in August, burdened by the damage to its trade links with Russia. [ID: nL9N0O5027]

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of the country’s industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
