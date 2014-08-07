FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish car production rises annual 12 pct in July
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Polish car production rises annual 12 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish car production increased an annual 12 percent in July, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday, indicating the sector is one of the few strong spots in an otherwise weakening economy.

Samar said production of passenger cars and trucks rose to 56,512 in July, posting the third consecutive annual increase.

The car industry’s performance contrasts with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank overall for the first time in 13 months in July, burdened by the damage to its trade links with Russia from sanctions over Ukraine.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.