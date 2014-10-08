FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish car production falls annual 1.5 pct in September
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 8, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Polish car production falls annual 1.5 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Polish car production fell an annual 1.5 percent in September, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday, indicating the country’s economic slowdown is continuing to affect the sector.

While the car industry has bounced back from the usual holiday-induced slump in August, with the month-on-month figure rising by more than 140 percent, it still produced over 800 cars less than in the same period last year.

The industry’s performance is in line with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank for a third straight month in September, hit by damage to trade links with Russia and a slowdown in the euro zone.

While overall car production in the first nine months of the year is still higher than last year‘s, the gap has narrowed to 0.5 percent.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of the country’s industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.