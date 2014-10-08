Polish car production falls annual 1.5 pct in September

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Polish car production fell an annual 1.5 percent in September, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday, indicating the country’s economic slowdown is continuing to affect the sector.

While the car industry has bounced back from the usual holiday-induced slump in August, with the month-on-month figure rising by more than 140 percent, it still produced over 800 cars less than in the same period last year.

The industry’s performance is in line with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank for a third straight month in September, hit by damage to trade links with Russia and a slowdown in the euro zone.

While overall car production in the first nine months of the year is still higher than last year‘s, the gap has narrowed to 0.5 percent.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of the country’s industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)