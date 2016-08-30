UPDATE 2-Poland's investment decline accelerates as uncertainty bites

* Q2 GDP confirmed at 3.1 pct y/y, 0.9 pct q/q * Investment down 4.9 pct y/y, biggest fall since late 2012 * Analysts say uncertainty hindering investment * Lower inflows of EU funds also put lid on investment (Adds detail, comment) By Marcin Goettig WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Poland suffered its biggest contraction in investment for almost four years in the second quarter of this year, data showed on Tuesday, as political uncertainty discouraged firms from spending at a time of reduced European Union aid. Investment in the EU's biggest eastern economy accounted for just 16.7 percent of GDP in the second quarter, the statistics office data showed, down from 18.1 percent a year ago. The decline occurred despite election promises by the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice Party (PiS) to boost investment and push economic growth towards 5 percent. Investment fell by 4.9 percent on an annual basis - its largest decline since the end of 2012, versus a 1.8 percent decline in the previous quarter. Despite the drop, economic growth was confirmed at 3.1 percent year-on-year thanks to a steady rise in consumption supported by record-low unemployment and a lavish child benefit scheme launched in April. Economists said the main drivers of the slowdown in investment were delays in EU funding for public infrastructure projects, and lower public procurement and private-sector spending due to concerns over increasing government interventions in the economy and a constitutional crisis. "It seems to me that uncertainty is to a larger degree responsible for the fall in investment than a reduced inflow of EU funds," said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at BZ WBK bank. "I think that after last year's election and personnel reshuffles we may be dealing with a paralysis in decision-making regarding investments that includes public funds." Since assuming power last year, the PiS has introduced new taxes on the mostly foreign-owned banking sector and large retailers, as well as passed new legislation that hit the renewable energy sector. They also replaced management boards of most of the biggest state-controlled firms and said they want to further increase the role of the state in the economy. "Big foreign firms that we work with ... do not like what is happening in Poland," Dariusz Blocher, head of Poland's largest construction firm, the Spanish-owned Budimex, said. "They are not certain what the investment climate for businesses with foreign partners will be," Blocher said. UNCERTAINTY At the start of this year, Poland suffered its first ever rating downgrade when S&P cut its rating and accused the PiS of weakening key institutions, particularly by clashing with the constitutional court. Earlier in August, another major rating agency, Moody's, said Poland's constitutional crisis, which has put the PiS government at loggerhead with the EU executive, was likely to further impair the investment climate. "It is not possible to achieve a higher economic growth rate without investment," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at the Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. "The political climate is not conducive to a rise in investment." Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that the economy is still likely to grow by 3.3-3.4 percent this year as he expects public and private investment to pick up in the fourth quarter, when EU fund inflows rise again. Earlier in August, the finance ministry cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent. Weaker-than-expected data published earlier in August have already increased market bets that the central bank would cut interest rates from the current all-time low of 1.5 percent. But most economists are still forecasting flat rates ahead. "It seems investment projects were postponed due to fiscal uncertainty or changes in the management of largest state-owned companies. Neither of these factors can be offset by lower rates," Piotr Kalisz of the Citi Handlowy bank said. (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)