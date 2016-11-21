Poland's declining investment, industry signal weak growth ahead

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A decline in investment by Poland's larger firms accelerated in the first nine months of the year while industry and construction contracted in October, the statistics office said on Monday, signalling that economic growth could weaken further.

It said investment by Polish medium and large non-financial firms fell by 9.1 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2016, compared to a decline of 7.1 percent in the first half.

Other data showed industrial output unexpectedly slumped by 1.3 percent year-on-year on October, while construction output contracted by 20.1 percent year-on-year compared to a decline of 15.3 percent a month before.

"Altogether, the disappointing October activity data call for further GDP weakening in the fourth quarter," ING Bank Slaski chief economist Rafal Benecki said in a note.

"Our rough estimates call for fourth-quarter GDP growth close to 1.8-2.0 percent year-on-year."

Slackening investment is widespread across central and eastern European Union members because of reduced inflows of EU funds, but economists say increased uncertainty over policy in Poland has aggravated the decline.

Since coming to power last year, the eurosceptic Law and Justice party has entered into conflict with the top court, introduced a new tax on bank assets and enacted a cut in the retirement age sharply criticised by economists.

Growth in the second quarter had already slowed to a lower-than-expected 2.5 percent, the weakest in three years, despite election pledges from PiS that it would boost growth to about 5 percent.

Economists said the weak data could induce the market to start pricing in again that the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could cut rates in the months ahead.

"The Council should soften the tone but we don't expect easing given recent acceleration in tenders for EU co-financed projects," he said, adding that he expected investment to rebound in the second quarter of next year.

"All in all, the impact of the data published today is slightly negative for the zloty and bond yields," Credit Agricole Warsaw-based economist Krystian Jaworski said.

The data comes ahead of the Nov. 30 publication of the breakdown of thirdreleased on Monday -quarter economic growth.

The latest data also showed that the combined net financial result of the 17,299 non-financial firms employing at least 50 people rose by 22 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 4.1707 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Mark Heinrich)