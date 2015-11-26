Poland looks at creating national champions, deputy PM tells Puls Biznesu daily

WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland will consider creating national champions in sectors where it thinks there are too many smaller state-run firms, the country’s Deputy Prime minister was quoted saying in a newspaper on Thursday.

The enlarged groups could spend more on research and development (R&D) and get access to cheaper capital.

Poland still has number of state-controlled companies in sectors such as energy.

“I see the sense in further integration of certain entities ... which could become more important players on the European or global market,” Mateusz Morawiecki told Puls Biznesu daily, without naming sectors or particular companies.

Morawiecki, 47, is a former head of Poland’s No.3 bank, Santander’s BZ WBK, now responsible for the economic development of the country ruled by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won an outright majority in an October general election.

He thinks Poland should increase the ratio of R&D spending in relation to gross domestic product (GDP) to at least 1.5 percent from 0.8 percent within six to eight years, and the share of investments in GDP to 25 percent from 19 percent.

Meanwhile the government plans more spending targeted at poorer people, hoping this money will be spent on locally-produced goods. “It doesn’t mean that there is a need to spend every three years further tens of billions of zlotys,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)