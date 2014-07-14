FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish deputy PM Piechocinski sees risk of GDP slowdown in H2
July 14, 2014

Polish deputy PM Piechocinski sees risk of GDP slowdown in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic growth will likely stay above 3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, but it may slow in the third and fourth quarter, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Monday.

He said the central bank could have taken bolder decisions on interest rates as the economy would need something to speed up growth.

“Along with all central and eastern Europe we are entering a phase of deflation,” Piechocinski told reporters. “I would prefer bolder and more daring decisions from the Monetary Policy Council in this regard.” (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

