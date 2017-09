WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Polish president’s draft bill on conversion of foreign denominated loans into zlotys envisages that the cost of the operation for banks will be spread over years, a presidential official said on Friday.

The bill also envisages time limits within which borrowers will be able to apply for conversion under the legislation, the official told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)