Polish April jobless rate at 9.5 pct, slightly below f'cast
May 25, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Polish April jobless rate at 9.5 pct, slightly below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s registered unemployment rate fell to 9.5 percent in April, its lowest since December 2008, from 10.0 percent in March, the state statistics office said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the rate at 9.6 percent.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed stood at 1.522 million last month.

The data also showed the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 7.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from 6.9 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

