Poland may expand consortium bidding for EDF's Polish assets - minister

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland could expand a consortium of Polish companies bidding for French utility EDF's power assets in the country, Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Friday.

Poland's state-run utilities - PGE, Enea, Energa and PGNiG filed a joint offer to buy the EDF assets, but did not make it to exclusive talks.

"We are thinking about expanding this consortium, not necessarily with a Polish firm," Tchorzewski said.

EDF had put its coal-fired 1.8 gigawatt power plant in Rybnik, in southern Poland and five heating plants up for sale at the start of 2016. In October, EDF entered exclusive talks with Czech Republic's EPH over the Rybnik plant and IFM investors over the heating plants.

But Poland's energy ministry blocked the sale citing the country's energy security. On Friday, Tchorzewski said he was resistant to investment funds as investors in Poland's energy industry.

"We can't allow a situation when energy (companies) owners are unpredictable. They have to be identified owners - what is the time horizon of their investment, how they invest, and whether they are not too aggressive when it comes to profitability," Tchorzewski said.