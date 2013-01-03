France's EDF launches its first wind farm in Poland

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French power company EDF has launched its first wind farm in Poland, a 48 megawatt (MW) facility located in the northern part of the country, the firm said on Thursday.

The utility’s unit, EDF Energies Nouvelles, bought the Linowo windfarm last year to strengthen its position in the coal-dependant European Union nation looking to boost the share of renewables in its energy supplies.

Poland has around 2,000 MW of installed wind energy, representing more than 5 percent of the power system’s total capacity. It has targeted boosting that capacity to 6,000 MW b y 2030.

Under EU law at least 15 percent of Poland’s energy production must come from renewable sources by 2020. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)