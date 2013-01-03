FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's EDF launches its first wind farm in Poland
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 3, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

France's EDF launches its first wind farm in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French power company EDF has launched its first wind farm in Poland, a 48 megawatt (MW) facility located in the northern part of the country, the firm said on Thursday.

The utility’s unit, EDF Energies Nouvelles, bought the Linowo windfarm last year to strengthen its position in the coal-dependant European Union nation looking to boost the share of renewables in its energy supplies.

Poland has around 2,000 MW of installed wind energy, representing more than 5 percent of the power system’s total capacity. It has targeted boosting that capacity to 6,000 MW b y 2030.

Under EU law at least 15 percent of Poland’s energy production must come from renewable sources by 2020. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.