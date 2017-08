WARSAW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has mandated Citi Handlowy, ING Bank, mBank , and TD Securities for a tap of its 2.25 percent 1.75 billion zlotys ($428.93 million) bond due May 25, 2021, a source said.

"The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future (subject to market conditions)," a person familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 4.0799 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)