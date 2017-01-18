FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB's guidance for tap of bond issue at +52.1 bps over mid-swaps -source
January 18, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 7 months ago

EIB's guidance for tap of bond issue at +52.1 bps over mid-swaps -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Managers of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) bond issue have opened books on Wednesday for a tap of the 1.75 billion zloty ($428.77 million) bond maturing on May 25, 2021, a source said.

A person familiar with the matter also said that the price guidance was set at plus 52.1 basis points over mid-swap area, equivalent to Polish April 2021 treasury bond plus 4 basis points.

Pricing of the tap, which is to have a benchmark size, is expected to take place later today, the person also said.

Bookrunners for the issue are Citi Handlowy, ING Bank, mBank, and TD Securities. ($1 = 4.0814 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

