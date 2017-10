WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The size of European Investment Bank’s bond issue tap was set at 1.5 billion zlotys ($365.96 million) with price of 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a source said on Wednesday.

According to a source, the final terms of the tap of the May 25, 2021, bond include a reoffer price of 97.699 with yield of 2.823 percent. The order book was well above 3.0 billion zlotys, the source also said. ($1 = 4.0988 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)