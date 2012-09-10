FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent offers $62 mln for EKO Holding
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Advent offers $62 mln for EKO Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International o ffered shareholders o f EKO Holding over 199 million zlotys ($62 million) for the Polish chain of small grocery stores, a broker running the deal said on Monday.

Advent’s Ecorse Investments offered 4.1 zlotys per EKO Holding share, UniCredit brokerage said. The shares stood 4.7 zlotys on Monday.

The would-be buyer wants to secure at least 80 percent in EKO Holding and to delist the company, giving current shareholders a month between Sept. 28 and Oct. 29 to respond.

Advent’s rival Mid Europa Partners (MEP) told Reuters last week it was also considering bidding for EKO Holding, seeking assets to add to the Zabka retail chain it bought for about 400 million euros ($512 million) in 2011. ($1 = 3.2071 zlotys = 0.7812 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.