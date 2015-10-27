FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Belka says changing central bank mandate could conflict with EU law
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Belka says changing central bank mandate could conflict with EU law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday that a change in the bank’s mandate, flagged by the winner of Sunday’s election, would require a change in the constitution and could conflict with European Union law.

The Law and Justice party (PiS), which will probably have an outright parliamentary majority, wants to launch a $90 billion monetary stimulus as part of a plan to boost economic growth and increase wages in central and eastern Europe’s largest economy.

A senior PiS economic expert, Pawel Szalamacha, said last week the central bank objectives should also explicitly include supporting economic growth apart from maintaining price stability, which would make it similar to a dual mandate of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.