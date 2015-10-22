FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker sees scope for stimulating growth, urges caution
October 22, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker sees scope for stimulating growth, urges caution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Thursday that there was still a large scope of possibilities for stimulating economic growth, but one needed prudence to avoid destabilising the economy and the zloty .

“The scope of possibilities for stimulating economic growth via various instruments and sources of financing, by various institutions, is still big,” Chojna-Duch told Reuters.

“One has to take appropriate decisions (...) with prudence so as not to destabilise the economy and the domestic currency, especially given increasing worries about global economic growth,” she said.

The policy maker said that monetary policy was only one of the possibilities for stimulating the economy. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

