German government declines to comment on Polish election result

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The German government declined to comment on Monday on the result of Poland’s watershed election on Sunday, when the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory.

Asked whether Chancellor Angela Merkel expected more opposition to attempts to reach a European solution to the refugee crisis as a result of the election result, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference:

“The government out of principle does not be comment on the results of elections in democracies we are friends with.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel)