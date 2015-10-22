UPDATE 1-Poland's opposition plans to boost growth with massive stimulus

* PiS party tipped to win Sunday election

* Wants to boost growth to 5 pct from about 3.5 pct now

* Party plans 850 bln zlotys in fresh financing (Adds rate-setter Chojna-Duch, details)

By Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win a parliamentary election on Sunday, said it aimed to raise annual growth in national output to 5 percent from the current 3.5 percent with its plans for a huge economic stimulus.

PiS, which recent opinion polls suggest will win 36 percent in Sunday’s election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic Platform (PO) on 22 percent, plans, among other measures, to get the central bank to pump 60 billion zlotys ($16 billion) a year into the economy by 2021.

“Our aim is that the economy grows at a rate of 5 percent ... without a risk of overheating or inflation,” Pawel Szalamacha, a senior PiS lawmaker, said in an interview published by the daily Rzeczpospolita on Thursday.

The socially conservative PiS has called for sharp increases in public spending to help poorer Poles.

With a constitutional limit on debt set at 60 percent of gross domestic product and a European Union deficit ceiling at 3 percent of GDP, the party wants to use the central bank and off-balance sheet financing to achieve its goals.

The PiS programme envisages in total 850 billion zlotys ($224.68 billion), or 50 percent of GDP, in fresh financing for the economy in the coming years, provided via central bank loans with a zero interest rate to commercial banks and 100 billion zlotys in increased guarantees from state bank BGK.

The plan also includes 200 billion zlotys from the state investment programme PIR and leveraging some of the profits of state-controlled firms, as well as 200 billion zlotys from encouraging private companies to invest their deposits.

The winners of Sunday’s election will appoint eight out of 10 rate-setters early in 2016 and Poland’s PiS-backed president, Andrzej Duda, will nominate a new central bank governor by June 2016.

Szalamacha also said his party wanted to keep the central budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP and to conduct a responsible financial policy to avoid turbulence on the financial markets and problems with Poland’s credit rating.

The Polish currency has already fallen to a 9-month low, but analysts say Poland’s history of robust growth should shield against a broader selloff.

CHEAP LENDING

Szalamacha said the plan for cheap lending by the central bank was inspired by a Bank of England programme that offered loans to banks so that they could lend to companies. PiS plans a similar mechanism targeting particular sectors, he said.

“This will increase the opportunity to take loans (to buy) holidays or the newest German cars, but will increase the opportunity to finance house building, research and development, infrastructure, energy, gas and the transport network,” he said.

The PiS financing plan comes on top of about 333 billion zlotys in EU structural funds earmarked for Poland until 2022.

Polish GDP totals around $535 billion and is currently forecast to grow by around 3.5 percent in both 2015 and 2016.

Central bank rate-setter Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, formerly a PO lawmaker, has criticised the PiS plans, saying they would violate central bank independence.

However, another rate-setter, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, said there was still a large number of options for stimulating economic growth, but prudence was needed to avoid destabilising the economy and the zloty.

Poland has now been in deflation for more than a year.

On Wednesday, another PiS economic expert said there was scope for interest rate cuts totalling 25-50 basis points. Poland’s main rate now stands at 1.50 percent.

“I think that at present, without a risk for our currency stability, one can add another item to the National Bank of Poland’s task list: supporting economic growth,” Szalamacha said.

He also said his party planned to revise the 2016 state budget in order to implement taxes on banks and supermarkets. ($1 = 3.7832 zlotys) (Editing by Gareth Jones)