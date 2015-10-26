FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says respects Poland's election results, regrets ties not best
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says respects Poland's election results, regrets ties not best

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it respected Poland’s election results, in which the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) secured victory, and added Russia regrets bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw are not in good shape.

“Russia has always stood for good and mutually beneficial relations with Poland,” the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists on a conference call.

“We want them now as well, but as we say, you cannot force love. We’re counting on political wisdom in terms of gradual normalisation of our relations and giving them a more benign character.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.