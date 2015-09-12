FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 12, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Polish opposition plans to introduce free medicine for elderly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) plans to introduce free medicine for people aged over 75 and set a minimum hourly gross wage at 12 zlotys ($3.2) if elected, its candidate for prime minister said on Saturday.

Beata Szydlo also said the party, leading in opinion polls before the Oct. 25 parliamentary election, plans to lower the corporate income tax rate for small firms to 15 percent, from the current 19 percent.

Szydlo said she would not raise the personal income tax or value-added tax, but wants to increase tax collection and introduce a new banking and supermarket tax.

$1 = 3.7052 zlotys Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Pravin Char

