Likely winner of Polish election wants c.bank to boost lending
October 20, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Likely winner of Polish election wants c.bank to boost lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, the likely winner of national elections on Oct. 25, wants the central bank to boost crediting to commercial banks by 350 billion zlotys ($93.71 billion) over six years, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.

“This could be an operation resembling what is being carried out by the ECB, so the National Bank of Poland would be lending to commercial banks,” Henryk Kowalczyk told a news conference.

He said in Poland, which is not in the euro zone, the programme would amount to 20 percent of GDP.

$1 = 3.7350 zlotys Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Jakub Iglewski, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

