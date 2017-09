WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda won Poland’s presidential election with 51.55 percent of the vote, against 48.45 percent for defeated incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski, according to final results published by the state electoral committee on Monday.

Turnout in Sunday’s vote was 55.34 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)