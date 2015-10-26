Poland's conservative Law and Justice party wins election - preliminary results

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has won Sunday’s parliamentary election with 37.6 percent of votes, preliminary official results from the National Electoral Commission showed on Monday.

The centrist Civic Platform party (PO), which has ruled Poland over the eight last years, came in second on 24.1 percent.

The Commission also said that the anti-establishment party Kukiz‘15, the liberal Nowoczesna and agrarian PSL party also won seats in parliament. Final results of the election are due on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Gabriela Baczynska)