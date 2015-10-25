FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winner of Poland's election eyes bank tax on assets as of 2016
October 25, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Winner of Poland's election eyes bank tax on assets as of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, which an exit poll indicated as the decisive winner of Sunday’s parliamentary election, wants to tax banks’ assets at 0.39 percent starting in 2016, the party’s leading economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk said.

Kuzmiuk also said a new PiS government would respect the independence of the Polish central bank but expects all state institutions to support economic growth in the country.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary

