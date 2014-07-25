Polish retailer EM&F signs $130 mln loan deal

July 25 (Reuters) - Empik Media & Fashion, owner of some of Poland’s largest retailers of books, music and stationery, has signed a 400 million zlotys ($129.9 million) loan agreement with lenders Pekao, BZ WBK and Societe Generale .

EM&F will use the money to pay off its existing debt and maintain short-term liquidity, it said in a statement.

The company’s core businesses, based around a network of bookstores, has been hurt by a shift among consumers to buying online.

As a part of the loan agreement, EM&F’s Stockholm-based subsidiary EM&F Financing AB is issuing 240 million euros ($322.4 million) worth of bonds maturing in 2020.

Since the beginning of the year EM&F’s share price has fallen by 27 percent, bringing the market capitalisation of the company down to 1.06 billion zlotys, or 24 percent less than the amount of money EM&F is borrowing.

EM&F’s net loss increased from 6 million zlotys in 2012 to 300 million zlotys last year. ($1 = 3.0800 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.7443 Euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)