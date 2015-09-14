Poland's Enea says has not yet talked to Bogdanka owners about takeover bid

WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Polish power group Enea has not talked with Bogdanka shareholders about its 1.48-billion zloty ($398.6 million) bid to take over its main coal supplier, Enea’s chief executive said on Monday.

Earlier state-run Enea, Poland’s No.3 utility, offered to buy 64.6 percent in Bogdanka for 67.39 zlotys per share.

“Up to date we have not conducted talks with Bogdanka’s biggest shareholders regarding this offer,” CEO Krzysztof Zamasz said.

“Bogdanka has always been within our interest. Looking at the current market situation we are the only investor, which can offer such favorable conditions. But it is not that we are desperate to buy Bogdanka,” he added.

The biggest private shareholder in Bogdanka, Aviva PTE, a Polish pension fund co-owned by Britain’s Aviva and BZ WBK, told Reuters that Enea’s offer does not reflect Bogdanka’s “real value”. ($1 = 3.7133 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Louise Heavens)