FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Enea will not sweeten bid for coal supplier Bogdanka -report
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Enea will not sweeten bid for coal supplier Bogdanka -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Polish power group Enea will not raise its 1.48 billion zloty ($398 million) takeover bid for its main coal supplier Bogdanka, Parkiet daily quoted Enea’s chief executive as saying on Tuesday.

Poland’s No.3 power producer on Monday offered to buy 64.6 percent of Warsaw-listed Bogdanka for 67.39 zlotys per share.

“This is the final price,” CEO Krzysztof Zamasz told daily Parkiet.

Zamasz told Reuters on Monday he had not yet talked to Bogdanka’s major shareholders.

Bogdanka’s biggest single shareholder, a pension fund co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK, which controls 15.16 percent of Bogdanka, said Enea’s offer did not reflect the miner’s real value.

According to Parkiet’s sources, the treasury ministry agreed that Enea could buy Bogdanka on the condition that it also takes over struggling state-owned mine, KHW.

“One should not relate the tender for Bogdanka’s shares with our other acquisition plans,” Zamasz told Parkiet. ($1 = 3.7191 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.