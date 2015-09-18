FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Bogdanka proposes limiting new shareholders' rights after bid
#Intel
September 18, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's Bogdanka proposes limiting new shareholders' rights after bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The supervisory board at Polish coal miner Bogdanka has proposed limiting new shareholder’s voting rights, days after its largest client, Enea , offered 1.48 billion zlotys ($398 million) to buy a majority stake.

Under the proposal, new shareholders would not be able to control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings, irrespective of the size of their stake.

Witold Danilowicz, the head of the board, said the changes had been proposed in light of the Enea bid, noting that Bogdanka’s shares had sunk to an all-time low after Enea terminated its long-term purchasing deal with the copmany.

“In this situation, the board wanted to secure the shareholders’ interest through improving their negotiation position,” he said in a statement, without going into further detail.

The limitations would not apply to shareholders whose stakes were already bigger than 10 percent on Oct. 15, when the proposal is put up for a vote at an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

The biggest shareholders in Bogdanka are a pension fund co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK, controlling 15.16 percent, ING’s local pension fund with 11.26 percent and Polish insurer PZU’s pension fund, which has 9.8 percent.

Bogdanka shareholders can sell their shares to Enea between Oct. 2 and 16. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

