FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders in Polish Bogdanka against blocking Enea's takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholders in Polish Bogdanka against blocking Enea's takeover bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGDANKA, Poland, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Polish coal miner Bogdanka rejected on Thursday a motion that would limit new shareholders rights, in a move signalling they are not willing to block a takeover bid announced earlier by Bogdanka’s main client Enea.

Last month Poland’s third biggest power firm Enea announced its bid to buy a majority stake in Bogdanka, offering 67.39 zlotys per one Bogdanka’s share or 1.48 billion zlotys in total.

In a response, Bogdanka’s supervisory board proposed to limit new shareholders rights in such a way that they would not be able to control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings, irrespective of the size of their stake.

The biggest shareholder in Bogdanka is a pension fund co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK with a 15 percent stake, ING’s local pension fund with 11 percent and Polish insurer PZU’s pension fund, with nearly 10 percent.

Bogdanka shareholders can sell their shares to Enea between Oct. 2 and 16. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.