WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders at state-controlled Polish utility Enea approved a dividend of 0.48 zlotys per share on Friday, valuing the payout at 212 million zlotys ($61.4 million).

The proposal, put forth by a state treasury representative, was double the management‘s. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)