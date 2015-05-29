EIB grants $252 mln loan to Polish energy firm Enea - statement

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 energy firm Enea said on Friday it was granted a loan from the European Investment Bank worth 946 million zlotys($252 million) to finance the company’s investments plans.

The loan is granted for 15 years, it added.

Enea, valued on the Warsaw bourse at $1.95 billion, is implementing a modernisation and investment programme, which assumes it will spend 1.894 billion zlotys between 2015 and 2017. ($1 = 3.7553 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)