IPO bookrunners value Poland's Energa at up to $3.2 bln

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunners sounding out potential investors in Polish power producer Energa say an upcoming IPO could value the company at between 6.4 billion and 10 billion zlotys ($2.1-3.2 billion), market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees the country's power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in Energa on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year and will draw on the views of bookrunners regarding investor appetite when deciding the price. Reuters obtained six out of 11 bookrunner estimated valuations for Energa, which suggested the initial public offering (IPO), the country's biggest flotation this year, could raise 2.2-3.4 billion zlotys. JPMorgan and UBS are serving as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offer. Poland's DM PKO BP is the offering agent, while Banco Espirito Santo, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and UniCredit were selected as joint bookrunners. Alior Bank Brokerage House, DM BOS, DI BRE and Ipopema Securities are acting as Other Managers. The IPO of Energa, the last remaining state-owned utility, is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year. It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe's second biggest rail freight company. The following table summarises the bookrunner valuations for Energa obtained by Reuters (figures in billions of zlotys unless stated): BANK VALUE RANGE Espirito Santo 7.0-9.5 Ipopema 6.5-9.5 J.P. Morgan 7.8-8.8 DM PKO BP 7.6-9.5 Unicredit 6.4-9.2 UBS 6.8-10.0