Polish watchdog clears way for IPO of utility Energa

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s market watchdog KNF approved on Friday the prospectus for the initial public offering of Energa, the country’s smallest power group, in a floatation valued at up to 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion).

Poland’s treasury ministry, which oversees the country’s power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in Energa on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.

The IPO of Energa, the last remaining state-owned utility, is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year. It is expected to become the biggest IPO on the Warsaw bourse this year.

It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe’s second biggest rail freight company. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)