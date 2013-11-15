FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish watchdog clears way for IPO of utility Energa
November 15, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Polish watchdog clears way for IPO of utility Energa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s market watchdog KNF approved on Friday the prospectus for the initial public offering of Energa, the country’s smallest power group, in a floatation valued at up to 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion).

Poland’s treasury ministry, which oversees the country’s power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in Energa on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.

The IPO of Energa, the last remaining state-owned utility, is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year. It is expected to become the biggest IPO on the Warsaw bourse this year.

It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe’s second biggest rail freight company. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

