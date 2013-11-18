FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland values utility Energa's IPO at up to $901 mln
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Poland values utility Energa's IPO at up to $901 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland has set the maximum price in the initial public offer (IPO) of its utility Energa at 20 zlotys per share, valuing what is seen the biggest floatation in Warsaw this year at up to 2.8 billion zlotys ($901 million), it said on Monday.

Poland’s treasury ministry, which oversees the country’s power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in its last remaining state-owned utility on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.

The IPO is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year.

It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe’s second biggest rail freight company.

Energa also said it planed to pay out dividend at up to 400 million zlotys from its 2013 earnings. ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.